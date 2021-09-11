Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEOS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEOS opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.