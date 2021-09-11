Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

