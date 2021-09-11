Glenn H. Tongue Sells 10,000 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
JMP stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About JMP Group
JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.
