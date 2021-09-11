Glenn H. Tongue Sells 10,000 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JMP stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

