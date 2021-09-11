Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

