Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,534 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

