Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $324.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.25.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

