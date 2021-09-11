GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $138,852.60 and approximately $23.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005592 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000198 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

