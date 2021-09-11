Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $36.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.