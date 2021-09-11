GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Buys $6,045,050.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of -48.17.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

