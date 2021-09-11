Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.74. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 362 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $873.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

