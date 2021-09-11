Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Acquires C$60,550.10 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,958. The company has a market cap of C$455.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.40.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.