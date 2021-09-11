Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

