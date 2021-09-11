Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,329 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of FNV opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

