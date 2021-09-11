Gratus Capital LLC Sells 36 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13,387.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE opened at $390.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

