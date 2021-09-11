Gratus Capital LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $200.83 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

