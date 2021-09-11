Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Down 5.9%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.41 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23). Approximately 19,180,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,309,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.24).

GGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.38) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £697.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

