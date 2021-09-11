Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $318.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.