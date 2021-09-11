GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of CareCloud worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MTBC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.85. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,342. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

