GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $178,000 Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

