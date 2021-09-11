GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $193,000 Investment in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CANG. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

