GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,404 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

