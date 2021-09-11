GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 35,090 GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of GasLog Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

