GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of PowerFleet worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in PowerFleet by 114.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

