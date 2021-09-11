Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.00. Hamilton Thorne shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 5,130 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 20,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at C$669,320.67.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

