Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,518 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $252.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

