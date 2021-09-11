Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.