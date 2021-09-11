Hancock Whitney Corp Has $611,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THRM opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

