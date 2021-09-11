Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,417 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $694.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average is $634.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

