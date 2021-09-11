Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,007 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.