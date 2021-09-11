Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of Hanmi Financial worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

