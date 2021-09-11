Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $182.33 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Hathor has a market cap of $182.33 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00067411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00183788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,749.50 or 1.00016575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.31 or 0.07173530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00873587 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

