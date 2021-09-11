Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €56.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

