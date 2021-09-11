HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.08% from the company’s current price.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

