Head-To-Head Analysis: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.28%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than CVRx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 32.93 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -43.93 CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CVRx beats ClearPoint Neuro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.