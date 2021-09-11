Head to Head Contrast: Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and Regis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $415.11 million 0.40 -$171.36 million ($2.94) -1.58

Rover Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Regis -27.30% -197.02% -9.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and Regis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Regis has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.19%. Given Regis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.

