Head-To-Head Review: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.34 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 16.24 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Ferroglobe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

