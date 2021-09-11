Head-To-Head Survey: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Akerna alerts:

This table compares Akerna and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27%

This table compares Akerna and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 6.89 -$33.97 million ($1.31) -2.55 Globant $814.14 million 15.94 $54.22 million $1.83 177.15

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akerna and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Globant 0 1 8 0 2.89

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.49%. Globant has a consensus price target of $273.44, suggesting a potential downside of 15.65%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Globant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Akerna on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.