Head to Head Survey: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Support.com has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Support.com and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Support.com and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $43.86 million 11.61 $450,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.00 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.72

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home.

Summary

Support.com beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

