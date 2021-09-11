Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $192.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $807.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.09. 2,619,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,147. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 86.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

