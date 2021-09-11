HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in HEICO were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

