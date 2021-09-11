Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.60. 3,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 68,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

