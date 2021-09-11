Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.80 ($116.24).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €79.18 ($93.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

