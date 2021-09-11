Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.66

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 40183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HENKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

