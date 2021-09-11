HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,651 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth about $6,364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Scion Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

