HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 25,191 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.