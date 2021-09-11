HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 25,191 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

