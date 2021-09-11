HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 37,430 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH opened at $52.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

