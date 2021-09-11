HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

