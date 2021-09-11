HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

