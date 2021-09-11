HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

