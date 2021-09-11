HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 118.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.